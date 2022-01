Much like when the Greeks gifted them a horse, the Trojans let their guard down after traveling to Palo Alto. No. 5 USC traveled to Stanford Jan. 11 looking to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the nation, but instead were upset by the unranked Cardinals 75-69. The game against Stanford was the Trojan’s second game back after pausing due to the coronavirus. Up until its game against UC Berkeley Jan. 6, USC hadn’t played since Dec. 18.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO