ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Cyr Arena in Springfield remains closed for public ice skating

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vjdl_0djkqD8c00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Springfield announced Wednesday that public ice skating at Cyr Arena will be canceled for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic in Springfield

Cyr Arena will be closed to the public Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16 as well as Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 23. Ice skating was canceled last week at Cyr Arena due to the rise of COVID-19 in the city.

The park department will reassess at a later point to determine when public skating will reopen to the public.

From December 19 to January 1, a total of 5,364 cases were reported in Springfield with a test positivity rate of 20.37 percent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Children’s Museum at Holyoke reopening Monday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a shutdown of more than two weeks, the Children’s Museum at Holyoke will be re-opening to the public on Monday. The museum had closed after Christmas, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region. The museum will now welcome back families for educational fun starting Monday, January […]
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Weather#Springfield Cyr Arena
WWLP

When will COVID-19 peak?

With this surge in Covid cases you may be wondering when it will peak. So we wanted to find out what experts are saying. 22News reporter Kate Wilkinson takes a look at what different reports are showing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy