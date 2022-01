The Biden administration came under fire for its pandemic response and communications as the omicron variant continues to drive U.S. Covid-19 cases. Conflicting guidance on issues such as boosters and testing have left the public confused about how best to protect themselves, Republican Senator Richard Burr, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in a hearing Tuesday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO