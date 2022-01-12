ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Daily Record announces print delivery changes

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago
Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Daily Record announces a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 7.

The newspaper will cease home delivery Mondays and instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

Labor shortage:Area manufacturers struggle to hire labor amid ongoing worker shortage

“We’ve been much more than just a print newspaper for many years as we’ve built a significant online audience that seeks local news from our apps and social media channels,” said northern Ohio Regional Editor Michael Shearer. “Print remains an important part of our overall strategy, but as our world changes we must continue to serve the community in new ways.”

The Monday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Daily Record is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

Full digital access

All print subscribers have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at The Daily Record will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“Providing daily and immediate local news coverage remains our top newsroom priority,” Shearer said. “This change enhances our ability to provide the most complete local news coverage while evolving our business model. It remains critical for everyone to support local journalism with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.The-Daily-Record.com or call customer service at 330-264-1125, Option 2.

