ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In March, the Lebanon Daily News will move to digital distribution on Saturdays

By Staff report
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J496V_0djkpk2G00

In March, the Lebanon Daily News will move to digital distribution on Saturdays.

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Lebanon Daily News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

The Lebanon Daily News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. What was once solely a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more,” Pennsylvania State Editor Shane Fitzgerald said. “Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of the Lebanon Daily News will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Lebanon Daily News is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Lebanon Daily News have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Lebanon Daily News will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We will continue to strategically evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” Fitzgerald said. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at ldnews.com or call customer service at 1-877-357-0017.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post-Crescent

Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday e-edition, along with expanded digital offerings

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Post-Crescent is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12. The Post-Crescent will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital edition of the newspaper that day at postcrescent.com, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day. The last Saturday edition will be delivered March 5.
ECONOMY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record to cease Saturday print publication, expands digital access

The Times Herald-Record in March will cease print publication on Saturdays – for our home delivery and single-copy editions. Instead, we will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper on Saturdays. This E-newspaper will be filled with the same local, regional and national news, high school and professional sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles that you would find in print on Saturdays.
ECONOMY
Portsmouth Herald

Digital-only Saturday papers coming to Portsmouth Herald, Foster's Daily Democrat March 5

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat are announcing a change in Saturday print delivery beginning March 5. Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, an...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
yourerie

Erie Times-News to deliver Saturday edition online beginning March 5th

The Erie-Times News announced Wednesday that the Saturday edition of its newspaper will move to digital distribution. This is set to begin on March 5th. The digital edition will provide subscribers with local news, advertising, and features such as comics and puzzles. It will have the same look as a...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Daily Times

The Daily Times will to cease Saturday print deliveries March 19; editions continue online

FARMINGTON — Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Daily Times is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Daily Times will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
FARMINGTON, NM
Greenville News

Greenville News to cease home delivery on Saturdays starting in March; e-Edition available still

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Greenville News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19, 2022. The Greenville News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Pueblo Chieftain

Saturday print editions of the Pueblo Chieftain will cease starting March 19

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Pueblo Chieftain is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Pueblo Chieftain will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
PUEBLO, CO
cbslocal.com

Several New Jersey Newspapers Move To Skip Saturday Editions Starting In March

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Changes are in store for several newspapers in New Jersey. Starting in March, Gannett-owned newspapers, including the Bergen Record, Daily Journal and Daily Record will only print six days a week, skipping Saturday editions. A Gannett spokesperson issued a statement, saying in part, “This decision...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Digital Newspaper#The Lebanon Daily News#The Usa Today Network
tennesseestar.com

Facebook Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for 24 Hours

Facebook suspended the account of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 24 hours on Monday, one day after Twitter permanently suspended her account over repeated violations of COVID-19 misinformation policies. Greene posted on Telegram that Facebook blocked her from posting or commenting for 24 hours for not abiding by...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

How to send disappearing messages on Facebook

There could be times when you might want to send confidential messages, such as a password, to someone on Facebook. In such situations, you can send disappearing messages on Facebook Messenger. If you want to do that, follow this step-by-step guide to send a self-destructive message on Facebook Messenger on Android and iOS.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Customer Service
CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Google Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

Step aside, Google, you are no longer the world's most popular website. Searching for stuff is sooooooo 2020. According to Cloudflare Radar's popularity ranking, the tech giant has been knocked down to the second most popular domain by a surprise (relative) newcomer. No, despite Microsoft's crafty trick of making Bing the default search tool for the Edge browser (fun fact: the most popular search term typed into Bing is "Google") it did not manage to beat Google, and its ever-growing array of services including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the "People You May Know" Feature on Facebook

Don't you just love it when you get friend suggestions from Facebook? If you're like most people who don't like getting these friend suggestions in your mail or via SMS, this article will help you. In it, we'll cover how to disable friend suggestions on Facebook. How Does Facebook Come...
INTERNET
techstartups.com

Google, Facebook fined $237 million for cookie breaches and for making it difficult for EU internet users to easily reject online trackers

France’s data privacy watchdog CNIL has fined Alphabet’s Google €150 million ($169 million) and Facebook €60 ($68,000) million for violating EU privacy rules by making it difficult for French internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. According to the information posted on its website,...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

FAQs about the U.S passport application form

There are several forms that are used to apply for a U.S passport. This article covers the information about DS-11, a form for obtaining the passport book for the first time as a citizen or national. It’s also fit if you want to replace a lost, damaged, or expired one. The latter case only applies if you were under 16 when you first received your passport. Otherwise, a different form is required.
IMMIGRATION
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

341
Followers
74
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy