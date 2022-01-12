ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star-Gazette to end print publication on Saturdays, expands digital access and E-Edition

By Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 1 day ago

The Star-Gazette in March will cease print publication on Saturdays — for our home delivery and single-copy editions available on newsstands.

Instead, we will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper on Saturdays. This E-newspaper will be filled with the same local, regional and national news, high school and professional sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles that you would find in print on Saturdays.

Home-delivery customers will continue to receive newspapers delivered to their homes all other days for which they subscribe. These delivery times will not change. Newsstand sales will be offered daily Sundays through Fridays.

“Our mission on reporting local news hasn’t changed, and instead we are focusing on meeting our readers on their preferred platforms,” Executive Editor Kevin Hogan said, noting that with each passing year more subscribers have accessed news content on mobile phones and other digital devices.

“Our E-Edition is an interactive newspaper and is available seven days a week,” Hogan said. “By accessing it with a digital subscription will also open up more opportunities for our readers to see what we are doing on our websites and mobile apps.”

E-Edition: Interactive newspaper delivered 7 days a week

Become a subscriber:The digital benefits of a Star-Gazette subscription

Subscriber exclusive: Ice cream in the cold? How ice cream shops open year-round handle Southern Tier winters

The change takes effect March 12. News and sales staffing at the Star-Gazette will not change.

The E-newspaper, or E-Edition, has existed seven days a week for many years. It has the same look as the printed newspaper, along with some features possible only on digital devices. These include the ability to clip and share articles and to adjust the text size.

As a bonus, subscribers will also now have access to the USA TODAY’s network of e-Editions of newspapers from across the country, plus ad-free access to the USA TODAY crossword puzzle. The Star-Gazette is part of the USA TODAY network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at more than 130 other publications in the network.

All print subscribers have full digital access, meaning they may read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories, watch videos and listen to audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds at www.stargazette.com.

“We remain committed to local news,” Hogan said.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.stargazette.com/contact-us or call customer service at 866-254-0173.

