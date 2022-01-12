ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons

By Larry Hawley
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fT4Tf_0djkpdrB00

CHICAGO — He’s one of the biggest free agents not only in the history of the Cubs but also in the proud history of Chicago professional sports. But after a decorated career that included six seasons on the North Side, Jon Lester is calling it a career.

The pitcher announced his retirement on Wednesday morning to ESPN.com reporter Jesse Rogers, bringing an end to a celebrated tenure for the pitcher who had stays with five teams in Major League Baseball.

“It’s kind of run its course,” Lester told Rogers in the article. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance.”

Lester joined the Cubs in 2015 as the club’s first major signing in the Theo Epstein era, signaling the team’s desire to begin to compete for championships after a hefty three-year rebuild to start his tenure. The starter was a catalyst to the team’s turnaround, aiding the Cubs’ run to five postseason appearances in six seasons.

That included three appearances in the National League Championship Series in his first three seasons and was critical in the team’s run to a World Series title in 2016. In helping to break the clubs’ 108-year title drought, Lester was a Cy Young Award finalist and an All-Star as he went 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA.

In that postseason, he was named the NLCS co-MVP with Javier Baez while also keeping the Cubs alive in the World Series against Cleveland with a Game 5 win at Wrigley Field. Lester also appeared in relief in Game 7 in which the Cubs won 8-7 to clinch an elusive World Series championship.

Lester led the National League with 18 wins in 2018 as he was elected to another All-Star team and would go onto pitch two more seasons in Chicago before he joined the Nationals to start 2021. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, making 28 starts between the club in his final year in the MLB, going 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA.

Lester finished his tenure in Chicago with a 77-44 record with a 3.64 ERA in 171 appearances.

Before coming to Chicago, Lester had another celebrated run as a member of the Red Sox, pitching for that organization for nine seasons. He was a three-time All-Star in Boston and helped the organization to World Series championships in 2007 and 2013. He finished with the same ERA with the Red Sox that he did with the Cubs – 3.64 – while going 110-63.

In 2014, with the Red Sox out of playoff contention, Lester was traded to the Athletics for their postseason run, going 6.4 with a 2.35 ERA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Olin Kreutz reflects on George McCaskey remarks, state of Bears

CHICAGO – Olin Kreutz is still angry about the comments Bears chairman George McCaskey made during his press conference Monday, calling into question the six-time Pro Bowler and four-time Piccolo Award winner’s character. Kreutz dives into the state of the Bears with McCaskey at the helm and the franchise’s best path forward with Matt Nagy […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sky Carps name Jorge Hernandez their new manager

BELOIT, WI – (WTVO/WQRF) – Last year the minor league baseball franchise in Beloit got a new stadium, a new name (dropping the Snappers and taking on the Sky Carps), and now they have a new manager. Jorge Hernandez will lead the team in the 2022 season. An accomplished collegiate and professional baseball coach and […]
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Jesse Rogers
elitesportsny.com

Jon Lester, former New York Yankees nemesis, retires from baseball

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester has retired from baseball. Veteran lefty and longtime New York Yankees nemesis Jon Lester has retired from baseball, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. As both a New York Yankees fan and sportswriter who covers them, this is certainly bittersweet....
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester, Former Red Sox Ace and World Series Champ, Retires From MLB

Former Red Sox ace and postseason star Jon Lester is retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the best postseason pitchers in recent major league history is calling it quits. Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his MLB retirement Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's...
MLB
Newsday

Why David Ortiz gets Roger Rubin's vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz is not the greatest player in the Boston Red Sox’s long history. He wasn’t nearly the hitter that Ted Williams was. He could not match Carl Yastrzemski’s three batting titles, 18 All-Star selections and seven Gold Gloves. He didn’t dominate opponents the way either Roger Clemens or Pedro Martinez did as they won three and two Cy Young awards, respectively, while with Boston.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Retirement#Espn Com#Major League Baseball#Nlcs#The National League#The St Louis Cardinals
Chicago Tribune

Jon Lester retires, ending a 16-year career that included 3 World Series titles with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox

One of the most pivotal free-agent signings by a Chicago franchise is closing the book on his career. Former Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday via ESPN after 16 big-league seasons that featured 200 wins and three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs. Lester, 38, spent the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, departing ...
MLB
FanSided

Despite Rocky Nationals Stint, Jon Lester Retires A Postseason Legend

Jon Lester may have run out of gas in D.C., but he retires one of the best playoff pitchers of this generation. When Jon Lester signed with the Nationals on a one-year deal at the start of the 2021 season, he was nearing the end of his career. As the 2021 season pushed on, it became clear Lester didn’t have it anymore. In 16 starts with Washington, he went 3-5, with a 5.02 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and a 5.43.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: A plea to Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox as DH dilemma looms

The Tampa-fication of baseball hasn't just cursed us with the opener. It has also led to the diminishment of the designated hitter. By turning the slot once reserved for centerpiece sluggers into a glorified bench role, modern baseball operations departments have opened the door for big-market clubs like the Red Sox to own a significant advantage at the position between David Ortiz and successor J.D. Martinez.
MLB
FanSided

David Ross recalls “favorite” argument with Red Sox teammate Jon Lester

David Ross lit a fire under Boston Red Sox starter Jon Lester. No catcher in baseball has been behind the plate working with Jon Lester for more innings than David Ross. The battery mates spent parts of five seasons as teammates during their tenures with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. They share a strong bond that will last forever but even close friends will have the occasional argument.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: ‘I Hope He Gets What He Deserves’

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group. The recently retired left-hander spent the first nine years of his big league career as a teammate of Ortiz. Lester was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization in 2004 when Ortiz became a part of Boston and baseball history, and he was a part of the team when the Red Sox won World Series in 2007 and 2013. Speaking with...
MLB
Over the Monster

Jon Lester announces his retirement

A lot is made, justifiably so, about the Boston Red Sox’ inability to develop top-of-the-rotation pitching from their own farm system. That struggle makes it all the more noticeable when they do develop a pitcher like that, and Jon Lester is perhaps the last homegrown arm they’ve brought up through their farm to flourish into that kind of role. Lester first came up with the Red Sox back in 2006, and after 16 years pitching in the majors, with three championships along the way, the veteran southpaw is hanging up his cleats. Lester told ESPN Wednesday morning that he is retiring from the game.
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox should consider retiring Jon Lester's number

One of the greatest big game pitchers of his generation is calling it a career. Jon Lester, the former Red Sox ace and a three-time World Series champion, told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers this week that he’s retiring after 16 seasons. Lester split his final season between Washington and St. Louis after a highly successful six-year run with the Chicago Cubs, and the big lefty finishes a five-time All-Star with a 200-117 record, 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox Symmetry of Career ‘Just Fate'

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox symmetry of career ‘fate’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who says you can’t expect to pay for past performance in a free agent signing?. Well, other than Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and dozens of other major league sports executives. Apparently no...
MLB
FanSided

Reflecting on Jon Lester’s tremendous legacy with the Chicago Cubs

After 16 seasons, 200 career wins and a trio of World Series championships, Chicago Cubs legend Jon Lester has decided to call it a career. The five-time All-Star announced early Wednesday morning that it was time for him to step away from the game. For Cubs fans, like myself, after...
MLB
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy