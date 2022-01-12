ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Superlawyer Worked To Suppress Conservative Votes In Virginia Governor’s Election

By Liam Edgar
 1 day ago
Democratic superlawyer Marc Elias styles himself as a champion of voting rights – even as he routinely undermines the very republic he claims to be saving from Trump-loving Republicans.

Recall that Elias was the lawyer who worked in 2016 as the go-between for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee in their hiring of the firm that retained former British spy Christopher Steele.

Steele was the guy who concocted the infamous and phony dossier that reportedly revealed Donald Trump’s ties to the Kremlin operatives that helped Trump beat Hillary. Because of Steele’s spycraft in service to Clinton, and the gullibility of Democrats and their media allies, the left spent four years undermining a duly elected president – to the point that two years after the election a poll found that 67 percent of Democrats actually believed Russians tampered with election machines to change vote totals.

More recently, though, Elias floated the idea that as the 2022 elections approach leftist activists will sue to have Republicans kicked out of Congress under an obscure constitutional provision dating to the Civil War. In an effort to prevent former Confederates from being seated in the reunited Congress, the 14th Amendment banned those from serving who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government.

In short, Elias hopes to keep duly elected GOP members of Congress from seeking office because they voted against certifying the 2020 election, as did the trespassers who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon revealed more of Elias’ dirty tricks.

Elias or the law firm he worked for collected more than $17,000 to participate in a “Democrat-run PAC [that] masqueraded as a conservative group to divert support” from Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, who wound up winning in November.

According to the Free Beacon, Accountability Virginia, the PAC Elias worked with and for, ran “social media ads in rural Virginia that misleadingly claimed conservatives were upset with Youngkin’s support for the Second Amendment.”

The Free Beacon noted that Accountability Virginia has been accused of suppressing Republican turnout in Virginia with the ads, which were published on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. “The ads questioned Youngkin’s commitment to the Second Amendment and suggested the then-candidate was out of step with the National Rifle Association,” the article stated.

“The NRA blasted the ads, while Facebook and Instagram removed them for violating the companies’ advertising policies. The NRA released a statement that called the ads ‘disingenuous’ and accused Virginia Accountability PAC of ‘targeting gun owners in their voter suppression campaign.’”

The behavior of Elias’ allies was so egregious that Dominion Energy, a company that gave to PAC involved, demanded a $200,000 refund of its contributions because of the group’s “deceptive tactics,” the Free Beacon added.

“Elias’s work for the PAC could undercut his vaunted status among Democrats as a defender of voting rights and election integrity,” the Free Beacon reported.

The website also pointed out that Elias worked to overturn the results of two 2020 U.S House races that Republicans narrowly won in 2020, including in the effort by Iowa Democratic candidate Rita Hart who, using Elias’ advice, skipped the voting-appeal court process in her state and asked Democrats in Congress to award her the seat won by GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Who, it’s fair to ask, is a bigger “enemy” of our “democracy” than Elias, who carts a bag of dirty tricks that would make Richard Nixon blush.

Comments / 13

NOVA Dude
1d ago

What a surprise - NOT. Democrats by and large are unethical and will do whatever it take to reach their end goal even if it’s illegal and has collateral damage.

11
Mo fo fo do
1d ago

why is it not in prison? lawyers aren't the bottom of the barrel they are what leaked out of the bottom of the barrel... they have ruined everything that is good or works

5
Rachel Hennon
1d ago

How'd that work out for ya, Mr. Superlawyer? Smh, he should be disbarred and put in jail.

19
