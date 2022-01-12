ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, IN

IU Health: Avoid going to emergency room for COVID-19 testing

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faKtz_0djkpOoO00

MUNCIE — IU Health on Wednesday issued a plea for people to seek out COVID-19 testing at sites other than already-busy hospital emergency rooms.

"Emergency department physicians at IU Health Ball, Blackford and Jay hospitals are caring for a large volume of patients, including those with urgent COVID-19 and other serious ailments, as well as trauma, cuts and broken bones," a release stated.

To preserve hospital staffing resources and reduce the public's exposure to illness, people experiencing mild COVID symptoms are asked to use IU Health’s virtual visits app, or contact an urgent care clinic or community site to receive a COVID-19 test rather than visiting the ER.

Locations for COVID testing can be found online at ourshot.in.gov.

IU Health provides free COVID-19 screening for anyone in Indiana through its virtual visits app, iuhealth.org/covid19/virtual-coronavirus-screening. Based on symptoms, a medical professional will recommend and facilitate appropriate care and next steps, the release stated.

Liberty-Perry Alumni to honor Classes of 1971 and '72

SELMA — The Liberty-Perry Alumni Association, which encompasses alumni of Wapahani, Selma and Center high schools, regularly honors graduating class members from 50 years ago.

The Class of 1971 was not recognized last year because of COVID-19, so graduates from both 1971 and 1972 will be recognized at halftime of the Feb. 5 varsity boys home basketball game vs. Union. Each attending alumnus will receive a framed certificate, engraved pen and keychain, admission to the game plus one guest and a piece of the original 1967 gym floor, according to a release.

Information: libertyperryalumni.com/events.

Send news items to news@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Selma, IN
City
Muncie, IN
FOXBusiness

Student lender Navient cancels $1.7B in student loans

Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Iu Health#Emergency Room#Emergency Department#Liberty Perry#Wapahani
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
WORLD
The Star Press

The Star Press

1K+
Followers
355
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy