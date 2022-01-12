Two major cruise lines just postponed sailings on 15 ships — here are all the cruises that have been canceled amid the Omicron surge

Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked in Hong Kong in October 2021. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

On Tuesday, Norwegian postponed sailings across 11 cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean has also paused itineraries on four ships as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

These are all the cruise ships Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have postponed.

Two major cruise lines have canceled sailings on a combined 15 ships as COVID-19 continues to spike around the world amid spread of the Omicron variant.

The majority of cruise ships sailing in the US have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the last several weeks, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These ongoing outbreaks have barred cruise ships from docking at ports of calls, infected crew , and forced passengers to quarantine aboard ships.

Amid these disruptions, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have postponed several sailings, citing travel restrictions or the COVID-19 outbreak. Almost 250 cruises were set to sail throughout the first month of 2022, but this ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases could continue to cause further cancellations.

These are all the cruise vessels now facing cancelations:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Pearl in Amsterdam. Norwegian Cruise Line

In early January, Norwegian announced it will be canceling itineraries aboard eight ships due to "ongoing travel restrictions." On Tuesday, the cruise giant expanded these postponements to include embarkations across 11 vessels:

Norwegian Pearl — postponed through January 17

Norwegian Dawn — postponed through January 18

Norwegian Getaway — postponed through January 19

Norwegian Escape — postponed through January 22

Norwegian Joy — postponed through January 22

Norwegian Sky — postponed through February 25

Pride of America — postponed through February 26

Norwegian Jade — postponed through March 3

Norwegian Star — postponed through March 19

Norwegian Sun — postponed through April 19

Norwegian Spirit — postponed through April 23

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas ship. Royal Caribbean

On Friday, Royal Caribbean also canceled sailings aboard four ships, citing "ongoing COVID-related circumstances":

Vision of the Seas — postponed until March 7.

Serenade of the Seas — postponed until April 26

Jewel of the Seas sailings — postponed until February 20

Symphony of the Seas — postponed until January 29

The Vision of the Seas is currently being used as a quarantine vessel for Royal Caribbean crew who have contracted COVID-19.

Are you a cruise ship worker or did you recently contract COVID-19 on a cruise ship? If you have a story to share, email this reporter at bchang@insider.com.