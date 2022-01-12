ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The average new car now costs more than $47,000. Don't expect them to get much cheaper anytime soon.

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of a new car in the US shot...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

How Much Cheaper Is It To Own An EV Over A Gas Car?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
CAR AND DRIVER

New Car Price Keeps Climbing, with Average Now at Almost $47,100

Remember back last spring, when it was shocking news that the average new-car price had reached 40 grand? Good times. KBB has calculated that the average price of a new car in the U.S. in December was $47,077. That's up from $46,329 in November. You probably already know the reasons:...
BUYING CARS
bizjournals

Don't expect worker shortage to end soon

On a recent road trip through western North Carolina and north Georgia, I had occasion to stop at service stations, restaurants, hotels, and small businesses. Each establishment had a sign on the door conveying the same message: help needed.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
insideevs.com

US: Volvo More Than Tripled Plug-In Car Sales In 2021

BEVs: 755 (up 655% year-over-year) PHEVs: 2,222 (up 25.9% year-over-year) Total Recharge: 2,977 (up 59.6% year-over-year) In 2021, the total plug-in electric car sales more than tripled to 22,820 (up 214.7%), which stand for 18.7% of the total. In California, the Recharge share is much higher - 50%. BEVs: 6,392...
ECONOMY
CharlotteObserver.com

Inflation Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon, CEOs Say

The inflation juggernaut doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. A total of 59% of U.S. CEOs think inflation will last at least into next year, according to a Conference Board survey. “To cope with rising inflation, [CEOs globally] plan balancing actions that include cutting costs, passing...
BUSINESS
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy