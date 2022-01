SAGINAW, MI — More than six years after a Midland man was found shot to death on Saginaw’s South Side, a suspect has been charged with murder. Saginaw County District Judge Terry L. Clark on Thursday, Jan. 13, arraigned 25-year-old Marcos A. Torres on single counts of open murder and felon in possession of a firearm, plus two counts of third-offense felony firearm. Open murder contains both first- and second-degree murder, both of which are life offenses, though a conviction of first-degree murder mandates a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO