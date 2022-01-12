ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 12 biggest TV shows of all time, including 'The Witcher' and 'Squid Game'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

"Squid Game."

Netflix

  • Netflix's Korean-language series "Squid Game" is its biggest TV show ever by a wide margin.
  • "The Witcher" season two is already one of Netflix's biggest seasons ever after debuting in December.
  • Netflix ranks its shows by total viewing hours globally in their first 28 days of availability.
12. "Stranger Things" season two — 427.44 million hours
Netflix

Description : "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "How many other shows about alternate dimensions and Dungeons & Dragons monsters operate with such emotional subtlety? Haters to the left." — AV Club

11. "You" season two — 457.37 million hours
Netflix

Description : "A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 87%

What critics said : "A self-aware work of melodrama, You combines the best elements of murder-mystery series, Millennial sitcoms, and revenge fantasies." — The Atlantic

10. "The Witcher" season two — 462.5 million hours
Netflix

Description : "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "In the most pleasant surprise of all, the series feels more emotionally effective than it ever has before." — Hollywood Reporter

9. "You" season three — 467.83 million hours
Netflix

Description : "A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "Season 3 Is the best installment yet — and a brilliant send-up of suburbia." — Time Magazine

8. "Maid" (limited series) — 469.09 million hours
Netflix

Description : "After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "The drama offers a blistering portrayal of the realities of poverty as seen through the eyes of Alex." — USA Today

7. "13 Reasons Why" season one — 475.57 million hours
"13 Reasons Why."

Netflix

Description : "High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 77%

What critics said : "It too often feels artificial, like a very long public service announcement." — New York Times

6. "13 Reasons Why" season two — 496.12 million hours
Netflix

Description : "High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 28%

What critics said : "13 Reasons Why is not fundamentally interested in starting a conversation. It's interested in shocking, and it does not care how cheaply it might go about creating that shock." — Vox

5. "The Witcher" season one — 541.01 million hours
Netflix

Description : "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 68%

What critics said : "In contrast to its halfhearted approach to exposition, the series finds its footing in the graphic depiction of violence." — Slant Magazine

4. "Stranger Things" season three — 582.1 million hours
"Stranger Things."

Netflix

Description : "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 89%

What critics said : "Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion." — Dallas Morning News

3. "Money Heist" season four — 619.01 million hours
Netflix

Description : "Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 80%

What critics said : "We love to see talented people overcome the odds and perform the impossible, even if in this case, they're ripping off the mint and printing stolen money. With Money Heist, we're offered a pleasure-driven, rollicking, charming mix of all of the above." — Globe and Mail

2. "Bridgerton" season one — 625.49 million
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on "Bridgerton."

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Description : "The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 87%

What critics said : "Bridgerton gives us everything we're craving right now: extravagant parties, elaborate outfits, salacious gossip, human touch." — Chicago Reader

1. "Squid Game" season one — 1.65 billion hours
Netflix

Description : "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "Its messages hit like a sledgehammer to the head, yet this vibrant, vicious series holds a surprisingly big heart at its core. A winning blend of spectacle and sentiment." — Empire Magazine

Read the original article on Business Insider

