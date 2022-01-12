Sexually violent predator on supervised release, public notified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Corrections that sexually violent predator (SVP), Jimmie Louis Lillie will be on supervised release and relocated in the Colorado Springs Police Department's jurisdiction.

The court has labeled Lillie as a "sexually violent predator" due to his past behavior, according to a news release. Lillie's criminal history dates back to 2005 when he was convicted of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County.

Lillie has been convicted of third degree assault, felony theft, distribution of a controlled substance, possession and sale of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order, misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Lillie is described as a 64-years-old man with a shaved head and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and is 190 pounds.

CSPD says a community notification is required to be sent out by law and among others, task actions are as followed:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice's Sex Offender Management Board Notification Team.

Looked over and confirmed Lillie's residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Notifications made to neighbors and businesses considered to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Lillie's status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified law enforcement agencies in the area.

An online video provided which describes the SVP community notification process, additional information, and resources for the community.

The online SVP community notification video can be found on the City of Colorado Springs ' website.

CSPD will make sure Lillie registers as a sex offender and he is aware of his responsibilities.

