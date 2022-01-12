ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci Fires Back at Rand Paul, Accusing Him of Using Attacks for ‘Political Gain’

By News
GV Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday of raising campaign funds off false attacks on him that have encouraged threats on Fauci’s life. The attacks...

gvwire.com

