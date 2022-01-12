The 10 most recent players to enter the NCAA transfer portal

The transfer portal has been very active over the last month.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, coupled with the shuffling of numerous head coaches across the country, the portal has seen an uptick in entries.

There was already an abundant amount of talent looking for a new program over the last few weeks, but after the national championship game on Monday evening, seven Alabama players entered their name in the transfer portal as well.

Texas will likely be in the mix for a few of the former Alabama players, primarily linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and it will be crucial for Power Five head coaches to work the transfer portal successfully moving forward. We’ve seen what Michigan State was able to produce after bringing in a slew of transfers last offseason, improving their record to 11-2.

Here are 10 of the most recent players to enter the transfer portal this week per 247Sports. A few names have not officially appeared in the portal yet, but are expected to within the coming days.

