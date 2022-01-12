ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 most recent players to enter the NCAA transfer portal

By Cami Griffin
 1 day ago
The transfer portal has been very active over the last month.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, coupled with the shuffling of numerous head coaches across the country, the portal has seen an uptick in entries.

There was already an abundant amount of talent looking for a new program over the last few weeks, but after the national championship game on Monday evening, seven Alabama players entered their name in the transfer portal as well.

Texas will likely be in the mix for a few of the former Alabama players, primarily linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and it will be crucial for Power Five head coaches to work the transfer portal successfully moving forward. We’ve seen what Michigan State was able to produce after bringing in a slew of transfers last offseason, improving their record to 11-2.

Here are 10 of the most recent players to enter the transfer portal this week per 247Sports. A few names have not officially appeared in the portal yet, but are expected to within the coming days.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
#College Football#Michigan State
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football legacy quarterback leaving the program

When you look at Alabama football‘s long history, you expect some overlap. Siblings have played together, and some sons played for the same school as their fathers. No legacy came in with more recognition than Paul Tyson, Bear Bryant’s great-grandson. Tyson has now entered the transfer portal. Despite three years with Alabama football, he has three years of eligibility remaining.
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Breaking Down Alabama's Transfer Announcements And What They Mean Moving Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a busy first day of the offseason for Alabama as it saw five scholarship players enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. Quarterback Paul Tyson, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebackers Drew Sanders and King Mwikuta all appear to be moving on to new programs while other Crimson Tide players are expected to enter the portal in the coming days.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thefocus.news

Who is Stetson Bennett's mom Denise and dad Stetson Bennett III?

After their national title win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s mom carried out an emotional interview. Denise Bennett and Stetson’s dad, Stetson Bennett III, have both been hugely supportive of his football career. The 23-year-old quarterback, who was a walk-on at Georgia his freshman...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
