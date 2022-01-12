ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

In March, the York Daily Record will move to digital distribution on Saturdays

By Staff report
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 1 day ago

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the York Daily Record is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

The Daily Record will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPjwt_0djknv8v00

“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. What was once solely a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more,” Pennsylvania State Editor Shane Fitzgerald said. “Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of the York Daily Record will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Daily Record is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Daily Record have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Daily Rewill not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We will continue to strategically evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” Fitzgerald said. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at ydr.com or call customer service at 1-800-559-3520.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: In March, the York Daily Record will move to digital distribution on Saturdays

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Post-Crescent

Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday e-edition, along with expanded digital offerings

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Post-Crescent is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12. The Post-Crescent will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital edition of the newspaper that day at postcrescent.com, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day. The last Saturday edition will be delivered March 5.
ECONOMY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record to cease Saturday print publication, expands digital access

The Times Herald-Record in March will cease print publication on Saturdays – for our home delivery and single-copy editions. Instead, we will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper on Saturdays. This E-newspaper will be filled with the same local, regional and national news, high school and professional sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles that you would find in print on Saturdays.
ECONOMY
Portsmouth Herald

Digital-only Saturday papers coming to Portsmouth Herald, Foster's Daily Democrat March 5

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat are announcing a change in Saturday print delivery beginning March 5. Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, an...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
yourerie

Erie Times-News to deliver Saturday edition online beginning March 5th

The Erie-Times News announced Wednesday that the Saturday edition of its newspaper will move to digital distribution. This is set to begin on March 5th. The digital edition will provide subscribers with local news, advertising, and features such as comics and puzzles. It will have the same look as a...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
The Daily Times

The Daily Times will to cease Saturday print deliveries March 19; editions continue online

FARMINGTON — Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Daily Times is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Daily Times will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
FARMINGTON, NM
The Free Press

The Free Press to stop Saturday print publication; digital newspaper will be available to subscribers

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Free Press is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12. The Free Press will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
ECONOMY
Redding Record Searchlight

Record Searchlight Saturday papers moving online in March

The Record Searchlight plans a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26, responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption. The newspaper will cease rack and home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
CELL PHONES
Greenville News

Greenville News to cease home delivery on Saturdays starting in March; e-Edition available still

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Greenville News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19, 2022. The Greenville News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Digital Newspaper#Newspapers#The York Daily Record#The Daily Record#The Usa Today Network
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
suncommunitynews.com

State increases SNAP benefits to maximum

ALBANY | On Jan. 11, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WUSA9

How to get a COVID test without standing in the long lines

With COVID case rates once again surging across the DMV, and many employers/schools tightening their return-to-building policies, rapid tests have become the hot-button item to secure this winter. Some people have reported standing in line in the cold for hours to get tested or to obtain an at-home testing kit.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox29.com

Walmart temporarily closes Delaware store as COVID-19 surges

CAMDEN, Del. - Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The closing will allow the store to be thoroughly...
CAMDEN, DE
echo-pilot.com

Unusual deer, fox find home in northeastern Pennsylvania

While many families enjoy cats and dogs, a family in northeastern Pennsylvania discovered deer can be great pets, too. Ralph Petricone and Renee Winslow of Lackawaxen, Pike County, have six deer roaming in their yard and sometimes in their home. Winslow first became interested in raising the animals when a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Starting this week, you may be required to show your vaccination card at many local businesses. Find out the changes coming across the DMV

WASHINGTON — Before dining in at one of your favorite restaurants, be prepared to bring more than just your wallet. Starting this week, a handful of spots will now require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before dining indoors. As the contagious omicron variant continues to spread, many local businesses are once again forced to pivot to keep their doors open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

1K+
Followers
262
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy