MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, three former Minneapolis police officers will go on trial in federal court for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. There will be no cameras in the courtroom, which is different from Derek Chauvin’s trial that was livestreamed around the world. Since the 1979 trial of serial killer Ted Bundy in California, we’ve watched several cases around the country: the Casey Anthony trial in Florida; the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin; Travis and Greg McMichael’s trial in Georgia. WCCO spoke about the topic of cameras in Minnesota courtrooms with Jane Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO