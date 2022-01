SAGINAW, MI — A suspect in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery of a Saginaw Family Dollar store that saw a teenage clerk shot in her face has been released from custody. The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Jan. 10 and lodged him in a juvenile facility. As of Thursday, Jan. 13, the suspect has been discharged from custody pending further investigation, confirmed MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO