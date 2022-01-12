Girls basketball: Hot-shooting Bulldog girls sink Scarlets

DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball team entered Tuesday night having hit just 26 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the first 11 games of the season.

On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs sank 12 shots from 3-point range. Miya Fuller and Camdyn Crouse combined for 27 points and eight made 3-pointers in a 54-33 CIML Metro conference win at Des Moines East, completing a regular season-sweep of the Scarlets.

"We played extremely well," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Hitting a dozen 3-pointers was huge for our confidence in believing that we can make shots and score."

Fuller had a career night, leading the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points. Having hit just one 3-pointer in varsity play in eight games prior to Tuesday night, the Ottumwa freshman sank four shots from 3-point territory to help the Bulldogs overcome a slow start with a run of 14 unanswered points.

"Defensively, we executed really well again and forced East to take long, contested shots."

Camdyn Crouse, Ottumwa's top 3-point shooter, scored 12 points by sinking four more shots from beyond the arc against the Scarlets. Addison Ransom added a pair of 3-pointers as part of an 11-point effort for the Bulldogs.

Lyric Sellers led East (1-9, 1-4 CIML Metro) with 14 points in the contest. Alea Hoof added 12 points for the Scarlets.

Ottumwa (4-8, 3-2 CIML Metro) will look to extend their first winning streak of the season to three straight games on Friday. The Bulldogs host Metro frontrunner Des Moines Roosevelt, currently the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A, on Friday night.