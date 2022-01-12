ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph Murder Suspects Arrested & Indicted

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago

Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

A month and change after Young Dolph was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, TN, authorities announced that they have indicted two men who they say were behind the murder of the beloved rapper.

FOX13 is reporting that 23-year-old Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were booked and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, January 11.

US Marshalls say Johnson was captured in Indiana on Tuesday at around 3pm while Smith was arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail. Aside from facing murder charges, Cornelius Smith was also hit with attempted murder for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with him at the time of the shooting at Makeda’s Cookies.

Immediately following the announcement that Johnson was a suspect in the murder of Dolph, pictures of Johnson standing behind Young Dolph during a performance began circulating on social media to remind everyone that sometimes the closest ones to you are the ones who betray you when you least expect it.

After being put on blast by authorities, Johnson announced on social media that he planned on turning himself in, but never showed up to do so. It was then that authorities went out to find him and nabbed him in Indiana.

Johnson now faces a first-degree murder charge along with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Smith too will face the same charges along with attempted first-degree murder, unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

If convicted the two men could see their freedom taken away for a very very long time, as in life.

