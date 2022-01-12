Teens arrested for stealing car with dogs inside in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( WSYR ) — The North Syracuse Police Department reports that two teenagers were arrested for stealing a 2014 Kia Soul with two dogs inside. The dogs were returned home safely and the car was recovered.

Colleen Clemett is enjoying this quality time with her two rescued dachshunds, Abbie and May May. Over the weekend, they had a harrowing ordeal when she went to run a quick errand to get some supplies at Dog Daze in North Syracuse. “I asked about one product,” Clemett recalled. “Ruth took a couple of minutes to look up a product on the computer and then I left, and my car was gone.”

Clemett said she was in the store maybe six minutes. She said she did not leave it running, but her key fob was inside.

One suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Athol, Massachusetts who was arrested on Monday in Auburn, New York. He was arraigned and taken to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Facility. The other suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Auburn, was arrested Tuesday in North Syracuse and issued a family court appearance ticket. Both face identical charges:

Felony third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

Sixth-degree conspiracy Conspiracy

Police said many public tips helped them identify the teens in question. As for Clemett, her main concern was the safety of her dogs. “Especially Abbie, because she’s 13 and has had open-heart surgery,” Clemett added. “Between her five medications, she has seven times a day that she has to take medicine.”

For nearly 24 hours, Clemett was worried about what might have happened to the pair. She got a call early Sunday morning they had been located in their crate on the side of the road in Auburn. But police said their investigation revealed that the two dogs were not abandoned roadside, but that they were given to a friend of one of the arrested teens to turn in.

Still, “If they had sat out all night on the side of the road, she might have died,” Clemmett said. Either way, this story has a happy ending. Clemett is grateful to the staff at Dog Daze and everyone who shared her story.

She has one word to describe how she’s feeling now. “Wonderful!” she said. “I didn’t mind getting up every two hours to give her medicine at all.” The pups don’t leave her side, so the feeling is certainly mutual.

