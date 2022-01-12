ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Portugal lets in Moroccan workers, hopes to stop traffickers

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Morocco signed an agreement Wednesday setting out legal guidelines for Moroccans to live and work in the European Union country, as part of an effort by the two countries...

www.middletownpress.com

AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
Telegraph

MI5 warns Chinese 'spy' has been active in Parliament

MI5 has warned a suspected agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament, MPs have heard. Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, raising a point of order, told the Commons: "I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

UN chief pleads with US, World Bank to unlock Afghanistan funds

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds, locked since the Taliban's return to power, to prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" from getting worse. "We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York. After the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized power in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Billions of dollars of assets are frozen by Washington, aid supplies are heavily disrupted and over half of the population faces the threat of famine.
WORLD
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
AFP

Who supports Mali's junta?

Mali's military junta is urging people to take to the streets on Friday to protest regional sanctions, imposed over delayed elections in the Sahel state. The sanctions, which include border closures and a trade embargo, have the potential to cripple the economy of an already impoverished nation. But few inside Mali are openly critical of the state's military rulers. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped economic and diplomatic sanctions on Mali on Sunday for the junta's failure to organise swift elections.
POLITICS
AFP

Iran sends French-Iranian academic back to prison: supporters

Iran has sent back to prison from house arrest French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, her Paris-based support group said Wednesday, a shock development in the midst of hugely delicate talks on the Iranian nuclear drive. Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd. She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet. She is one of at least a dozen Western nationals believed to be held in Iran who activists say are being held as hostages at the behest of the elite Revolutionary Guards to extract concessions from the West. With talks ongoing in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the French foreign ministry warned the move would damage bilateral relations and trust.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Foreign Office raises spy warning concerns with Chinese ambassador

Foreign Office officials have raised concerns with the Chinese ambassador to the UK over a warning from MI5 that an agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the ruling communist party.China denied the allegations late on Thursday night, saying it had “no need” to “buy influence” in any foreign parliament.It came after it emerged that a senior Labour MP had received more than £500,000 in donations from a woman believed by MI5 to be a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office...
POLITICS

