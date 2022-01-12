ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Mercy Health provides update on the hospital’s COVID-19 response

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s and Mercy Health Physician Partners provided an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

Mercy Health also provided some answers to questions received from the community during the media briefing.

The update included information on the current state of the pandemic, an overview of current therapies and availability, as well as the importance of establishing a primary care provider to navigate COVID-19 care.

A representative from Kent County Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Team also provided an update on how the faith community is responding to the pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled to happened Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. You can watch it live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

