Fairfax County, VA

Police look to identify person of interest in the unlawful filming of a minor in public bathroom

By Jonathan Rizk
 1 day ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. ( WDVM ) — At around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 12, a teenage girl was using the women’s bathroom at the Surf N Suds at 5715 Columbia Pike in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. She noticed a phone with a camera coming from the ceiling.

Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department

The victim told an adult who reported it to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said they discovered that the men’s and women’s bathrooms share a common ceiling, and surveillance images show a man leaving the other bathroom around the same time.

If you recognize the man in these photos or have any information related to this case, please contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

