Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Threat towards Sault High results in suspect taken into custody

By Taylor Worsham, The Sault News
The Sault News
 1 day ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — A threat made on Tuesday afternoon towards Sault Area High School prompted area law enforcement to respond and investigate and ended up taking a student into custody.

According to a press release by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, high school leadership reported they had found a threatening message written on a bathroom wall. The threat suggested acts of violence with a firearm towards those at the high school. Law enforcement arrived at the school around 2 p.m. Police department detectives and school officials immediately launched an investigation into the threat.

A suspect was developed and investigators took that person into custody Tuesday evening. The press release detailed that the unnamed suspect is a 14-year-old student at Sault High. The suspect has since been lodged at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on the charge of “making a terrorist threat,” which for an adult is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000, or both. Wesley Bierling, chief of police, declined to disclose the gender of this student.

In recent months, the police department said similar threats made towards schools in both the Lower and Upper Peninsulas have skyrocketed.

“As stated before, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office absolutely cannot and will not tolerate these types of actions or behaviors,” the press release said. “Rest assured, we will investigate and prosecute anyone and everyone who makes threats, allows threats or facilitates threats towards the students, staff or the buildings of our schools. Parents and guardians, please talk to your children and teach them that all threats, even those made idly, are wrong, dangerous and cannot be tolerated.”

When asked about the possibility of the police department conducting informational presentations at area schools about the consequences of these types of threats, Bierling said it is being considered. However, he said the responsibility ultimately falls within the home to parents and guardians.

If anyone has tips or information about the incident, contact Detective Sergeant Darrell Harp at (906) 632-5744.

Sault Area High School was expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

— Contact News Reporter Taylor Worsham at tworsham@sooeveningnews.com.

The Sault News

