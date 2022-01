SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgetown Drug Company, a local pharmacy in Savannah now has both COVID-19 antiviral pills. “Definitely think it gives people a better sense that there is something that is out there that can help them. For us to be able to offer that, I think that’s huge. especially for the community y and the patient themselves. I think it just shows them that there is something that we can lean on to help us get better and for us to have that available it makes it easier for them,” said Georgetown Drug Company Owner & Pharmacist Neal Hollis.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO