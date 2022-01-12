ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate Release Due To Violation Over Fried Chicken

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAu63_0djklWCS00

Jay-Z has been a major advocate for criminal justice reform through his Team ROC initiative, even fighting on behalf of clients that may be wrongfully imprisoned.

One of their current cases has been for a man named Valon Vailes who’s currently serving a 20-year bid on a weed distribution charge . Although Vailes has done the work to qualify for compassionate release, Team ROC says prosecutors are using minor violations to rationalize his imprisonment, including one petty charge that involves a smuggled piece of fried chicken.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Team ROC attorney Alex Spiro told TMZ about the unfair treatment in Vailes’ case, who has been a model inmate throughout his 14 years behind bars so far after getting convicted in 2007 on intent to distribute over a ton of marijuana between 2003 to 2007. Now 56, Vailes is doing everything in his power to get back to a mentally disabled relative following the loss of his grandmother, mom, nephew and best friend in recent years. Unfortunately, the government has pushed against him being granted time served as Team ROC wants after claiming he smuggled chicken from the prison mess hall into his cell. In another incident used to paint him as a problem, he was reprimanded for using a piece of prison uniform as workout equipment.

Vailes’ original letter to Hov expressed his overall frustration with being locked up in the first place over something that’s currently legal in many parts of the country and also turning marijuana manufacturers into billionaires.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Team ROC has since embarked on a social campaign asking for the pubic to demand the United States Department of Justice to release Valon Vailes. Let’s hope he sees proper justice in his case soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Team Roc (@teamroc)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jay-Z Calls Out Federal Government For Holding Inmate Over Chicken Meal

When Jay-Z speaks, everyone listens. The music moguls latest quarrel is with the Federal Government for refusing to release to a man who's served 14 years for marijuana. According to reports, the inmate is being held due to a situation regarding a leftover prison meal. Hov's legal team has been working for the release of 56-year old Valon Vailes who was found guilty by a jury in 2007 for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than one ton of marijuana from 2003 to 2007.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Alex Spiro
arcamax.com

He dodged a Mexican Mafia death sentence for 26 years. Then his luck ran out

LOS ANGELES — It took 26 years for death to catch up to Donald Ramon Ortiz. A member of the Mexican Mafia, Ortiz was cast out of the criminal organization in the mid-1990s after angering other members. Ortiz, they decided, should be killed. For the next quarter-century, as he cycled through county jails, state prisons and brief stints on the street, he wore a target on his back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roc#Chickens#Team Roc#Instagram Twitter#Tmz#Blackameri
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

Derek Chauvin wants to go to federal prison, even though it means he'll do more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vibe

Florida Man Charged With PPP Loan Fraud After Allegedly Misusing Millions To Buy Luxury Goods

A Florida man has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding. According to the Department of Justice, Valesky Barosy and his accomplices allegedly received $2.1 million in loans and are accused of misusing the funds on luxury goods. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 29) on the federal charges of five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The 27-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and accomplices, aiming to gain more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Receives Prison Sentence Over $24 Million PPP Loan Scam

Florida rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith has been sentenced over a year after being arrested in a COVID-19 loan scheme. According to court documents, the 37-year-old Pretty Ricky member will go to prison for 20 months after pleading guilty on Aug. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October 2020 he was apprehended for filing fraudulent loan applications in order to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Baby Blue was involved in a scam that received $24 million from the COVID relief program.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

‘Wannabe Gangster’ Testifies in Murder Case He Wasn’t Involved, Bragged About It With NBA YoungBoy Lyrics for Clout

The trial for a California man who is accused of killing four people took a strange turn, when the defense called a witness who they say is responsible for the murders. Jose Larin Garcia is on trial for four murders that took place in Palm Springs almost three years ago, per local outlet KESQ3. This week, John Olvera, who the defense say is guilty of the murders, took the stand to plead his case.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Casanova Shuts Down Calls For JAY-Z's Help In RICO Case: 'He Did Enough Already'

Casanova was charged with attempted murder in his RICO case in November, but insists JAY-Z has already done enough to help him in life. The Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday night (January 11) to tell fans to quit messaging him about getting support from Hov. JAY-Z signed Casanova to Roc Nation in 2016 after being introduced through Memphis Bleek, and has previously stepped in to help rappers in legal cases such as 21 Savage’s ICE arrest.
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

141
Followers
201
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy