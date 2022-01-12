ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Aurora

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Geneva Street, in the North Aurora Division. Police announced the crash just after 7 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries during the crash and later died at a hospital, police said. Their identity has not been released, pending the notification of their family.

Police have not revealed what led up to the crash or whether the driver stayed at the scene. More information will be released Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Eastbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue were closed Wednesday morning between Geneva and Havana streets while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

