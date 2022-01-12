ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson adopts COVID plan as fate of Biden's vaccine mandates remains hazy

By Michael Doyle, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hPUS_0djklI5W00

HENDERSON, Ky. — The Henderson Board of Commissioners won't make city employees disclose whether they're vaccinated against COVID-19. At least for now.

Under a vaccine mandate issued by President Joe Biden, any employer with more than 100 workers would be required to track the vaccination status of their employees. Henderson would fall under that rule.

The mandate, which would be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, went into limited effect Monday. But its status is up in the air.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments for and against it on Friday. Some justices reportedly appeared skeptical that Biden had the legal authority to levy vaccine requirement against employers.

Commissioner Brad Staton said he was reluctant to require city employees to disclose their vaccination status with the court's decision still pending.

"I'm uncomfortable asking for this information from people if the Supreme Court should rule it to be unconstitutional," Staton said. "... If I were an employee that might be a source of contention for me. I might not want to report that information."

Even with that uncertainty, commissioners had to make sure they had a plan in place to comply with Biden's rule, should it stand. If Henderson wasn't in compliance, the city could have faced fines of up to $2 million per day.

Under the plan commissioners approved Tuesday, workers would have to start disclosing their vaccine status by Jan. 24. Starting Feb. 9, any worker who is unvaccinated would be required to get tested every seven days.

All that could change, however, if the Supreme Court alters the mandate.

"There's a good chance this will not exist, or will exist in a different form, in two weeks," Staton said. "...I don't want to force anybody into a decision they may not have to be forced into."

Mayor Steve Austin has the authority to revoke the order if the high court rules against the mandate.

"The biggest thing is we're prepared if and when any decision comes down from the Supreme Court," City Manager Buzzy Newman said. "I'd rather be prepared than not."

In other news:

  • The commission heard a presentation on its financial audit from Malcolm Neel III of Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs. Neel said the city was in a "very sound financial position" with a $5 million budget surplus. He pointed out the city's biggest challenges in coming years will be pension and other post-employment benefits due former and retired city employees.
  • Ordinances were finalized to make adjustments to employee pay plans, amend budgeted positions in the finance department and allow alcoholic beverages to be served at Gallery 101 events.
  • The board passed the first reading of an ordinance that will remove the city employee manual from ordinances and adopt it as a municipal order, a formality that will align more closely with other city governments in the region. Another first reading passed will update the City-County Comprehensive Plan with new economic and demographic data from the 2020 census.

The next meeting of the city commission is scheduled for Jan. 25.

