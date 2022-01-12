Are Pregnancy Tests Vegan? Why It Doesn't Really Matter

Dear Dr. Roach: I switched from drinking caffeinated coffee to Swiss water process decaffeinated coffee about two years ago. The reason I switched to decaf is that I was experiencing dizziness when I would get out of bed at night to use the restroom. The dizziness lasted for only a few seconds, but it was unsettling. My doctor suggested switching to decaf as the caffeine may have been the issue. I only drink one cup a day in the morning, but I thought I would switch anyway. Sure enough, I did not experience any dizziness. Does this type of decaf coffee or any decaf coffee offer the same benefits as regular coffee? I’ve read that caffeinated coffee has some benefits, such as lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, some cancers, diabetes and may protect liver, etc.? While I’m not sure if this is 100% accurate, is it the caffeine that has the benefits?

