ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Are Drill-Powered Augers the Future of Ice Fishing?

By Tyler Freel
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPtYm_0djkkvJy00
The 6-inch Eskimo Pistol Bit is lightweight and efficient, even with the 8-inch extension. Tyler Freel

Sit with your back to the wind,” My dad would say.

I don’t have a lot of memories of ice fishing as a kid, but that was one of them. I was sitting on a five-gallon bucket, trying to tolerate the cold wind in snow pants, a Starter brand pullover coat that every kid had in the 1990s, and one of those three-hole ski masks that never seemed to fit quite right. We were fishing a high-mountain lake in Colorado—with a group of several other dads and their boys—and if it weren’t for being a fishing-obsessed kid, it would have been pretty lackluster. I remember pulling a few brook trout through the ice, and that our crew had a single gas-powered auger among us. I was green with envy as I watched it motor through the ice while furiously spinning the awkward hand auger I’d been handed to use. It would be two decades before I saw a drill-powered auger.

For me, the limiting factor in ice fishing was always equipment—an auger in particular. Expensive and useless for any purpose other than ice fishing, a motor-powered ice auger can be an investment that many would-be or casual ice-anglers just don’t want to make. The classic hand-powered auger works, sure, but if you’re boring through more than six inches of ice, they’re awful. Beyond the first week of November here in interior Alaska, the lakes already have drivable ice, and a motor-powered auger is a serious benefit. In fact, I didn’t really do a whole lot of ice fishing on my own before buying one. By mid-December, ice can be two or three feet thick, and four or five feet thick in the spring.

The Drill-Powered Auger Isn’t a Gimmick

Electric-powered ice augers have become more prevalent in recent years, particularly the cordless-drill type. I’d heard about augers like the K-Drill, Nordic Legend, and others, but it sounded like a gimmick to me. These augers are basically just lightweight shafts with cutting blades and nylon flights that utilize the power from a cordless drill—that you probably already have in your garage or tool kit. I wasn’t sure about how well these lightweight augers would really work, especially in thick ice. I was used to a gas powerhead, and seriously side-eyed the prospect of trying to use a cordless drill to power an auger. I’d finally bought a gas-powered 10-inch Eskimo auger for fishing big pike and lake trout, and it worked plenty well for stocked lakes with my kids too.

Eventually, in a moment of impulsive weakness, I pulled a drill-powered auger off the stack at a local sporting goods store—an Eskimo 6-inch Pistol Bit. I was on my way to the local lake with my kids to fish stocked trout, and my curiosity could wait no longer. After pulling onto the lake, I set up the popup tent, got the heater going, and slid the bit into the chuck of my 20-volt DeWalt drill. I was shocked at how quickly it bored through the two feet of ice. Giddy, I quickly punched the other holes we needed, plus a couple extra for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpdBK_0djkkvJy00
For depth prospecting or targeting smaller fish, the size and weight of drill-powered augers is appealing. Tyler Freel

I continued to use the Pistol Bit throughout the winter, both for fishing with my kids and exploring other waters. There is some nuance involved in using it, but it’s an incredibly accessible and effective tool. On one trip, I drilled 18 or 19 holes through 40 inches of ice on a single battery. Even with an 8-inch extension and drill, it’s much lighter than a gas or full-size electric auger, and easier to tote around if you’re dragging or carrying everything on your back. I think that for most ice-anglers, this style of power auger makes everything else obsolete.

The Drill You Need

The drill-powered auger is a brilliant example of ingenuity and maximized utility. Many of us already have a cordless drill or could certainly find one useful if we don’t. Before you run out and buy a drill-auger, there’s a couple things to note about what it takes to run them. What you already have might be perfect, but you want to make sure.

Most of these 6- and 8-inch augers can be used perfectly well with your average modern 18-or-20-volt cordless drill. These drills—which have pretty much become the standard—have plenty of power to get the job done, but it helps to have a few things:

  • Lithium batteries: These will last much longer and hold a charge better in the cold than older-style cordless tool batteries
  • Brushless motor: Although you can often get by with an older brushed-motor drill, you want to go brushless. The augers work the drill motor hard, and brushless motors won’t get damaged by overheating as easily
  • Adjustable speeds: This is pretty much standard these days, but you want to use the lowest speed setting on your drill for effective and efficient hole-cutting.

Beyond this, the requirements are somewhat negotiable. In their product info, most augers will say something about needing to have a stabilizing handle for your drill—some augers include a handle on the auger itself. Unless you’re using a heavy-duty drill or are unsure of your grip, you’re fine with just using the drill for 6-inch augers. I simply get a good grip on the drill and hold the back of the drill tight with my free hand. But a stabilizing handle isn’t a bad idea for 8-inch models because of increased torque. Without a stabilizing handle, you have a higher chance of hurting your hand or wrist.

Using Your Drill-Powered Auger

Using a drill-powered auger is simple, but there are a few key things that will help you get the most out of it. There are plenty of tutorial videos out there, and if you keep these things in mind, you’ll be in good shape.

  • Keep your blades sharp—damaged or dulled blades will quickly put a damper on how easily your auger cuts. When you’re not actively using it, keep the blade cover on.
  • Don’t leave it in a half-drilled hole—it’s common to leave an auger standing upright in a partially-drilled hole, but drill-powered augers aren’t heavy-duty, and if they freeze in, you can break them trying to get them loose.
  • Start slow—on the slowest speed setting, start spinning the auger gradually until it begins cutting. Don’t push on the auger, let it pull itself through the ice.
  • Clean out the hole frequently—drill-powered augers work great, but on thick ice, the drill motor can get bogged down by pushing lots of ice shavings up out of the hole. If you frequently pull the auger up while spinning to clear out the hole as you drill, your speed will stay up and your bit won’t bind.
  • Keep your batteries warm—the downside of a battery drill-powered auger is cold weather. Lithium batteries hold a charge well, but once you start using them, you want to keep them warm. Keep an extra inside your coat and rotate them as needed.

Benefits of Drill-Powered Augers

A drill-powered auger can be useful to any ice angler. They’re flat-out lighter and easier to transport and use than gasoline or more traditional-style battery-powered augers. They’re cheaper too. A lake trout fisherman that needs a 10-inch hole through four feet of ice might need a gas auger, but I’ve found a pistol bit to be incredibly useful for punching quick holes to depth-check or chart lake features, even if I’m not using it to fish through. Any ice angler who fishes through medium-thicknesses of ice, for fish that will fit through a 6-or-8-inch hole ought to find the drill-auger superior to just about any other option. Even if you need a gasoline or propane auger for some of your fishing applications, you’ll still find a drill-powered auger useful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TRyJ_0djkkvJy00
Even when targeting bigger fish like lake trout, a drill-powered auger is handy for quick depth-checks. Frank Schultz

Power tools and batteries are expensive, but a good drill is useful for many things. Paying the same amount of money—or more—for a gas or battery-powered traditional auger just doesn’t make sense for many applications. Even if you have to go buy a drill, charger, batteries, and auger, you’re set up with a tool that provides a lot of usefulness beyond the fish shack—and you should really have a good drill anyway. A drill is also incredibly useful for installing ice stakes for your popup fishing hut if you use one.

Drill-powered augers are easy to use, transport, and drill lots of holes with. If you’re fishing in a tent or hut, they are quiet and won’t gas you out of there. On cold days, I hurry to get the tent set up, heater going, and kids inside. Then, I can carefully drill the holes exactly where I want them without mess, noise, or fumes. For hard-charging ice anglers, they can be another valuable tool, or even your primary auger. For just about anyone who wants to try ice fishing, or is hesitant about committing to a traditional auger, it’s a fantastic option.

Comments / 3

Related
wcrecord.com

Anglers reminded to keep ice clean of fish

Winter anglers must clean up the ice after fishing. This not only applies to trash, but fish as well. It is not only unsightly, but it is illegal to leave fish, including minnows used for bait, behind on the ice. According to state fishing regulations, when a fish is caught, anglers must either immediately release the fish unharmed, or reduce […]
HOBBIES
740thefan.com

Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists are encouraging ice anglers to keep fish caught from deep waters. Catch-and-release fishing, no matter the time of year, is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more, because fish reeled in from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
outdoorchannelplus.com

3 Decoy Spreads to Take Limits of Diving Ducks

It's not too late to get in on some of the most thrilling duck hunting — from boat blinds, layout boats and even dry land. On a sandy point of land jutting out into a large river, I was introduced to something I had not experienced hunting puddle ducks during my formative years. The blind was simple: a pile of driftwood. Forty drake bluebill decoys tracked side to side in the light current. At my shoulder, my black Lab Jet shivered. They came from downriver—500, maybe 1,000 birds, all bluebills, making their daily flight from the estuary to points upstream.
ANIMALS
kdll.org

Recovery from pike infestation limits fish retention

Several lakes on the central Kenai Peninsula treated for invasive northern pike are showing signs of native fish recovery but fishing is still restricted in 2022. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the restrictions today, for Stormy Lake in Nikiski and East and West Mackey, Sevena, Union and Derks lakes in the Soldota area.
HOBBIES
Lake County Leader

Winter Fishing Report

Lake Mary Ronan: Sloppy on the ice; 250 yards out and be careful; ice thickness at a guess is 4-6 inches; giving up perch and East Bay is frozen over solid with 3-4 inches of snow on the ice. Turtle Lake: 6 inches of ice and good for perch and...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
97.3 ESPN

New Year Winter Bow Deer

Whitetail hunting opportunities continue starting Saturday with the opening of the statewide January winter bow season. Extending through Monday, January 31, the season was started in the mid-Seventies purely as a recreational opportunity. It was one week in duration, and the harvest was minimal but offered archers a chance to be afield during the beginning of winter’s raw splendor. Ensuing years saw the season extended to two weeks to today’s 31-day span.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Alaska#Starter#The Drill Powered Auger#Gimmick Electric#The K Drill
Field & Stream

4 Things Every Deer Hunter Should Do as Soon as the Season Closes

My deer season here in southeastern Minnesota closed this past weekend. I managed to get some more meat for the freezer in the last few minutes of the very last day, but as soon as that doe was butchered and packaged up, I started thinking about next year’s season. Don’t get me wrong; I’m also thinking about relaxing on the couch and enjoying some college bowl games and the NFL playoffs. It’s nice to wind things down a little after going at it so hard for so long. But I know from long experience that very best time to get a jump on next year’s success is right now, while I’m still in go mode, and before I get so comfortable on the couch that I wind up putting off the things that need to be done right now.
NFL
Yankton Daily Press

Ice Fishing Update

With the colder weather we’ve been having, Ice fishermen are getting into the sport of ice fishing. Anglers should be able to locate fish in the general area of where they found them late last fall. Things have really changed since I started ice fishing, with cold weather ice...
HOBBIES
foxbangor.com

Ice fishing safety tips

STATEWIDE — Ice fishing season is underway, bringing a lot of excitement for outdoors enthusiasts. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, provided tips on how people can stay safe on the ice this year. Latti said the first and most important step...
HOBBIES
WYTV.com

Best ice fishing fish finder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s important to learn how to properly use a fish finder, especially if you want to have a successful winter fishing trip. Fish finders are affordable and widely available, and ice anglers can use these devices to catch all kinds of fish, including perch, bass, panfish, walleye and trout. The Garmin Striker 5CV Fish Finder is a stellar ice fishing fish finder that will benefit amateur and experienced anglers alike.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Jigging Spoons Are The Ticket Right Now!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

As We Drift Further From the Outdoors, America Needs Trapping More Than Ever

I’ll never forget my first trapped coyote, because it was actually my third. When I started canine trapping years ago, I caught a big male coyote that I could hear howling from the field behind my house at 1 a.m. the night I caught him. I had to wait to retrieve him because back then our legal trapping hours ended at dark. As a new trapper, I had yet to learn how strong coyotes are, and I was using too small a trap. By the time I got to my set, he was long gone. Lesson learned.
ANIMALS
wcrecord.com

Ice-fishing house reminders

Winter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that will allow it to float. Other fish house regulations include: -Fish houses do not require a license. -Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration number issued by the North Dakota Game […]
HOBBIES
ravallirepublic.com

Angler spent months chasing native trout across the West

Daniel Ritz expected to scream, shout and throw his hands in the air with joy and excitement when he reeled in his final fish. Instead, catching the Eagle Lake rainbow trout — the last catch of a monthslong journey across the West to learn about native trout species — felt almost anti-climactic.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Huge Winter Bass On a Fly Rod? Yes, It’s Possible

By the time pumpkin-spice salsa and mayonnaise are back in stores, I’m losing my appetite for smallmouths. I love them dearly, but I spend so many days targeting them in spring and summer that when the temperature starts to drop here in the Northeast, I’d rather don long undies for stripers, pike, and steelhead. I’ve never really had regrets about it either. Until this year, anyway, after I had a chat with Michigan-based guide Mike Schultz.
HOBBIES
realtree.com

20 Winter Deer Hunting Tips for the Last Week of Season

Face it, if you haven’t tagged out by now it’s going to be tough. The first and second ruts are history in most places. Other hunters have killed the easy bucks and spooked the survivors into hiding. You’ve got two options. Eat tag soup and pack it in until next fall, or bundle up, hang in the woods and try to pull an 8-pointer out of your stocking cap. I reckon you’ll go for the latter, so I pulled together these tips to help you score at the tail-end of the season.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

My Best Hunting Memories of 2021 Are All Close to Home

The year’s end is widely-considered a time for reflection and a stereotypical regurgitation of one’s personal highlights. As we close out 2021, many people just want it to be over, as if the flipping of a calendar page truly means a fresh start. I’m just hoping for a break from plowing and shoveling snow, and although I don’t really believe that a new year really means anything other than what we make of it, I do find it nice to take time to reflect on the somewhat arbitrary chunk of time that we call 2021 and dwell on some of the good memories made. Life gets busy, and it’s too rare that I simply sit and enjoy the memories I’ve made.
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
145
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy