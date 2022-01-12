ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

North Carolina candidate filing to resume in February

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017AgF_0djkkljw00

(WGHP) — There is a new filing window for candidates in this year’s elections in North Carolina.

The Wake County Superior Court that on Tuesday ruled that the electoral maps drawn by the General Assembly should stand for this election season also announced the new filing window for the primary on May 17.

The filing will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4.

That 8-day window extends the period briefly open in December that was halted by the state Supreme Court, which delayed the filing period the filing period and postponed the primary from March to May 17.

Tuesday’s ruling by the court in Raleigh, though, almost certainly will be appealed by the plaintiffs, either to the Court of Appeals or perhaps directly to the Supreme Court.

The justices in their ruling set a window for appeals to be filed, heard and ruled, so the map issue would have plenty of time to be clarified before candidates filed paperwork.

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County), the House majority whip, put out a statement about the ruling on his social media feed.

“Today a trial court unanimously upheld the #NCGA ‘s redistricting maps,” Hardister wrote. “The court made the correct decision because it is the legislature, not the courts, that make the law. The maps that we approved are constitutional and are in compliance with laws related to redistricting.”

Some candidates already have filed – particularly for municipal and judicial races – and others have announced their intentions to run in Congressional races although not having filed with the board of elections (that has to be done in person in Raleigh for congressional candidates but in local elections offices for all others).

Former candidate Clay Aiken announced this week a plan to seek the Democratic nomination in Durham for the seat being vacated by retiring David Price.

Bo Hines, a Republican who lives in Winston-Salem, will run in a Congressional race somewhere, perhaps in the new and vacant 7 th District, which includes the eastern portions of Guilford and Davidson counties and all of Alamance and Randolph.

That decision, though, could hinge on what former Rep. Mark Walker decides to do. Walker has been asked by former President Donald Trump and others to step away from his bid to replace Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate and return to Congress.

Walker is seen as taking away votes from Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), Trump’s endorsed candidate, vs. former Gov. Pat McCrory in the GOP primary.

We don’t know if current 6 th District Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) will run in that 7 th District or challenge Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) of the current 5 th District in the newly designed 11 th District, where they are double-bunked.

We also don’t know if incumbents Patrick McHenry (R-Denver) or Richard Hudson (R-Concord), who will serve new congressional districts in the Triad, will have any significant competition.

One sitting member of Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville), is being challenged as unfit for office in a complaint filed by a group of voters.

The complaint suggests that Cawthorn, who has announced his candidacy in the new 13 th Congressional District, should be disqualified for his role in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cawthorn spoke at the event that preceded the riot, and the complaint suggests his remarks inspired those actions and violated his oath of office, which Cawthorn denies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Mask mandate reinstated across Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met as the Board of Health on Thursday and reinstated a mask mandate across the county as North Carolina continues to see records numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Board of Health voted 6-3 to pass the mask mandate. Board members will meet again in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Alamance, NC
Guilford County, NC
Elections
FOX8 News

Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, shifting their investigation a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates

(AP) — Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the American public grows ever wearier of pandemic-related restrictions. Much of the debate centers around the nation’s schools, some of which have closed due to infection-related staffing issues. In a variety of places, mask […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Patrick Mchenry
Person
Clay Aiken
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Donald Trump
FOX8 News

NC’s thumb-sized turtles are the smallest on the continent; petition calls for their federal protection

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A petition is calling for the protection of the southern bog turtle, North America’s smallest turtle, a species native to North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia. “These little turtles are on the brink of extinction, and they need help now,” said Will Harlan, a staff scientist at the Center for Biological […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Wghp#The General Assembly#The Court Of Appeals#The Supreme Court#State#House#Congressional#Democratic#Republican
FOX8 News

Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX8 News

COVID-19 pill rollout affected by shortages as omicron rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections. The problem, in part, is that production is still being ramped up and the medicines can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper announces new policy to allow state employees to use volunteer hours to work in public schools amid staffing shortages

(WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced a new plan to help combat staff shortages in schools across the state. This new policy will allow state employees to use volunteer days, with supervisor approval, to work in North Carolina public schools as substitute teachers, bus drivers or cafeteria staff, according to a news release. “It […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy