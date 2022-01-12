The power of a dream

Brynn Walker is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and plays on the Symetra Tour. She is a graduate of LPGA*USGA Girls Golf and is a regular contributor to LPGA.com. There are many people, some out front and many behind the scenes, who play a part in conducting every LPGA Tour event. Those include a lot of set-up staff who get the course ready both inside and outside the ropes, scores of people on the broadcast team, caddies, players and volunteers just to name a few. I’ve always seen myself inside the ropes as one of the tour's players. I made it my goal to be there by the end of 2021. The facts are I didn’t quite make it. Or I guess, in one way, I sort of did.

