The power of a dream

By Bill Sieck
oakpark.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCefn Fforest is a town you never heard of, clinging to the outer edge of another town you never heard of, on an island surrounded by the cold, watery graveyard of the north Atlantic. A place where hope goes to die. Jan lived here. Or, more accurately, existed here....

www.oakpark.com

sixtyandme.com

Visual Dreaming for a Better 2022

This is the time of year that I take out my magazines, gather my markers and glue, and begin to think about what I want in the New Year. For at least 5 years, I’ve been hosting a Vision Board Party for four or five of my girlfriends, though last year we held our party by Zoom.
ZOOM
Keene Sentinel

Do dreams mean anything?

Dreaming is widely considered a universal human experience. “We all dream every night,” even if we might not recall it, said sleep expert David Neubauer, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University. Despite the ubiquity of dreams, however, they are often still shrouded in mystery.
TV & VIDEOS
nowhabersham.com

Old memories and new dreams

An Irish New Year’s tradition involves people opening the back door of their house just before midnight to “let the old year out” and opening the front door to “let the New Year in”. I’ve seen some interesting takes on that tradition while perusing social media. For those whose memories of 2021 aren’t too fond, the suggestion was to also open all the windows to make sure it left!
CORNELIA, GA
pendletontimespost.com

A lifelong dream

PENDLETON — Kirstin Phillips always knew that she wanted to open a restaurant. She had a dream of creating a place that created an atmosphere where people could connect and feel welcome. The time was right to get started in 2018, when she purchased the house at 118 N....
PENDLETON, IN
Orville Wright
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Eckerson rebounds into dream job

Taylor Eckerson likes being in the background. When CNN, “Good Morning America” and documentarians come to film Vertical Harvest, they coordinate through Eckerson. But she’s never on screen. She started working at Jackson’s innovative vertical farm as a volunteer. Five years later, at just 27, she’s chief...
JACKSON, WY
argonautnews.com

Big Screen Dreams

TV producer Casey Kasprzyk found success in the world of soap operas. From a young age, Casey Kasprzyk knew that he wanted to work in the entertainment industry. He attended Chapman University for the school’s film and television production program, where he helped produce various late night and business shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nobhillgazette.com

Parties: Field Of Dreams

Although the baseball season was long over, on December 7, Oracle Park was abuzz with activity. Upwards of 850 supporters, including beneficiary families, turned up for the Wender Weis Foundation for Children’s annual Holiday Heroes fundraiser, cochaired by Elizabeth Johnson, Ed Conlon, and Ashley and Morgan Berman. The Palo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LPGA

Walking the Tightrope and Sharing the Dream

Brynn Walker is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and plays on the Symetra Tour. She is a graduate of LPGA*USGA Girls Golf and is a regular contributor to LPGA.com. There are many people, some out front and many behind the scenes, who play a part in conducting every LPGA Tour event. Those include a lot of set-up staff who get the course ready both inside and outside the ropes, scores of people on the broadcast team, caddies, players and volunteers just to name a few. I’ve always seen myself inside the ropes as one of the tour's players. I made it my goal to be there by the end of 2021. The facts are I didn’t quite make it. Or I guess, in one way, I sort of did.
GOLF
psychologytoday.com

Why People Dream of Apocalypse

We are innately primed to dream of disasters, dangers, and worst-case scenarios. Apocalyptic dreams extend beyond the individual to envision disaster for the whole world. Dreams of disaster also enhance our mental alertness and creative capacities to respond to collective dangers. Are more people today dreaming about the end of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Variety

Oscars’ Original Song Shortlist Is Long on Star Power

The Oscars’ original song shortlist — 15 tunes that will vie for the final five nomination slots come Feb. 8 — may be the most star-studded in Academy history. Is the Motion Picture Academy’s music branch smitten by such A-list names, or did 2021 just happen to be a particularly strong year for well-known recording stars or high-powered writers? It’s hard to say, but one thing is for sure: the 375 members who get to vote on the nominees have a glittering array of choices. Leading the list is Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” the theme for the James Bond...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter’s New Pitch to Film and TV Marketers

In late October, Twitter and Warner Bros. unveiled its #DuneWeek marketing campaign to drum up fan excitement around the star-studded sci-fi film hitting theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 22, with nearly the whole main cast and director Denis Villeneuve taking turns answering fan questions about the world of Arrakis and their respective characters for the week-long marketing campaign that brought together fan Twitter and Hollywood. But these interactions weren’t happening on a Warner Bros. or HBO Max Twitter account. Instead, original content for #DuneWeek took place on the Twitter-operated @TwitterMovies handle, which has been positioning itself as a prime location...
INTERNET

