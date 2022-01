Friends-to-lovers is one of my all-time favorite tropes used in any kind of fiction. An established relationship morphing into something new is a plot I’ll never grow tired of—when it’s done right, at least. There are a few times when I’ll come across a friends-to-lovers story that I don’t enjoy, and that has everything to do with unlikable characters who are difficult to relate to. Jacqueline Firkins’s new YA novel How Not to Fall in Love falls into this category because the story centers around two irritating individuals who supposedly teach each other what love is really about. Upon further reflection, I honestly don’t think this is what ended up happening.

