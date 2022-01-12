ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway Regional Health System opens two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNn2U_0djkjclC00

CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday that the hospital has opened two drive-thru testing locations to meet the community’s growing need for COVID-19 testing.

Hospital officials said the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic is located at 437 Denison Street and the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic is located at 1700 Altus Street in suite 110.

Conway Regional Health System president and CEO Matt Troup explained that the expansion to testing services is critical as the state sees an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. He also ensured that the hospital would continue to meet the health care needs of the community.

Gov. Hutchinson calls for Arkansans to get vaccinated and wear masks, pushes back against talk of shutdowns

Both testing sites will be open seven days a week and the hours of each site will be below.

Conway Regional After Hours Clinic Hours:

Monday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Since the January 7 opening of the testing locations, hospital officials said more than 1,000 individuals have been served.

Arkansas libraries distribute free take-home COVID-19 tests amid growing demand

For more information on the testing sites and appointments, visit Conway Regional’s website at ConwayRegional.org/UrgentCare . You may also call the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic at 501-504-2330 or the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic at 501-852-1366.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Conway, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
Conway, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Covid#Health Care#Arkansans#Conway Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy