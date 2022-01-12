ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Judy Justice Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

By Amanda Ray Byerly
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Out with the old, in with the new! Television personality Judge Judy, née Judith Sheindlin, stunned the masses when she announced she was bidding adieu to her famous reality courtroom show "Judge Judy" after a whopping 25 seasons. "Next year will be our 25th season: silver anniversary. And CBS, I think,...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere Date Revealed (Exclusive)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: When Calls the Heart is back on television!. ET can exclusively reveal that season 9 of the beloved Hallmark Channel drama will premiere Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Plus -- there’s an extra cherry on top: once again, hearties will be treated to 12 all-new episodes. It’s a precedent that was set in season 8, when the long-running series was upped from their previous 10-episode order in seasons past.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Sheindlin
Person
Ellen Degeneres
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Cbs#Rotten Tomatoes#Premiere Date
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

One Thing That Still Sticks With Melissa Rauch About How The Big Bang Theory Handled Bernadette

Melissa Rauch had appeared in projects like Kath and Kim and True Blood before landing The Big Bang Theory, but it was when she landed a prominent gig in the sitcom that she became a household name. Her character’s introduction on TBBT was a notable addition, helping to even out the male-to-female ratio on the show. Though it has ended, the actress has been speaking out about her time on the show, revealing there was one thing about how Bernadette was handled during the CBS sitcom’s run that sticks with her in particular these days.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ After HR Investigation of On-Set Behavior

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs” following a string of misconduct allegations against the actor and an HR investigation into his on-set behavior. Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to “The Goldbergs.” Garlin has been one of the most prominent stars of “The Goldbergs” since the series premiered in 2013. Reports indicate that Garlin will not complete his work on the remainder of the production of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately. It remains uncertain how the show will explain...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
US Magazine

Lucille Ball Lookalikes! Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and More Celebs Dressed as the ‘I Love Lucy’ Star

They all love Lucy. Celebs have admired Lucille Ball for decades, and several stars have paid tribute by dressing up as the TV icon. Of course, Nicole Kidman is doing more than just dressing up for Being the Ricardos. The actress learned about both the I Love Lucy character, Lucy Ricardo, and Ball herself to bring the pioneer to life for the December 2021 Amazon Prime movie.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy