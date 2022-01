Seismique, a technology-fueled experiential art museum in Houston, celebrated its first anniversary on Dec. 26. The museum opened last year at 2306 S. Hwy. 6, Houston. Seismique is an interactive experience filled with immersive exhibits and displays designed to entertain and inspire guests. The museum features 40,000 square feet of art and is described as the “art experience of tomorrow.” Seismique creator Steve Kopelman spoke to Community Impact Newspaper last year regarding the new museum.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO