Eric Adams lowers brother's rank at NYPD amid nepotism concerns

New York City Mayor Eric Adams lowered the rank his brother will take in his administration amid concerns of favoritism.

While Bernard Adams, a former police sergeant, was set to serve as deputy commissioner for the New York Police Department , he will instead take on the lesser title of executive director of mayoral security and will play an integral role in protecting both his brother and city lawmakers, the mayor announced on Sunday.

"Protection is personal. ... My brother knows me. My brother, I trust him," Eric Adams said in Manhattan. "He's a 20-year veteran. He was an extremely successful community affairs police officer. ... My brother understands me, and if I have to put my life in someone's hand, I want to put it in the hands of the person that I trust deeply."

The mayor, who brushed off questions about the appearance of nepotism, said the process of getting a waiver for the conflict of interest is "underway."

"My life is going to be safe in the hands of my brother, and he's qualified to do the job," he said.

The downgrade also appeared to be accompanied by a slight cut in salary. While deputy commissioners for the NYPD usually make around $242,000, Bernard Adams's salary as executive director of mayoral security will be $210,000, according to the New York Post .

Last week, it was reported that Bernard Adams would be tasked with overseeing government affairs at the NYPD in a civilian role and would be outranked only by Keechant Sewell, whom Adams appointed to serve as commissioner.

Eric Adams, who served as a captain in the NYPD, has made public safety a hallmark of his administration, advocating for increased policing while supporting reforms to the NYPD in his inaugural remarks on Jan. 1 and on the campaign trail.

