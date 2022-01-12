ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Inmate dies after he was wedged between mattress and wall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWjAm_0djkiHNq00

TULSA, Okla. — A homeless man being held at an Oklahoma jail has died while in custody.

Dean Stith, a homeless man, was at the jail when his mattress slid off his bed, wedging Stith between the mattress and the wall, KOKI reported.

Stith was in jail on charges of trespassing and falsely reporting a crime, according to the Tulsa County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies told KOKI its jail investigations unit will conduct an investigation to determine Stith’s cause of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
Action News Jax

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Crime#Trespassing#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
81K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy