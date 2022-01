MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced this week for starting a fire inside a business in St. Paul’s Midway area in 2020. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 21-year-old Samuel Frey to just over two years in prison and two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay over $33,000 in restitution for his part in the fire started inside the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul.

