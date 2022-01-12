ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Blasted for Posting Photo of His Wife Shoveling Snow After Working 12 Hour Shift

Cover picture for the articleWho should shovel the snow? That is the question. Job Reyes, a politician from Canada, thought he was innocently praising his wife for shoveling the driveway, but not surprisingly, the internet had something to say. Jon is facing heat after he shared a photo of his wife, Cynthia, a...

HuffingtonPost

Politician's Praise Of Snow-Shoveling Wife Leaves Many Twitter Users Cold

A Canadian politician’s attempt to praise his wife on social media for shoveling snow is leaving many Twitter users cold. On Saturday, Jon Reyes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and Manitoba’s minister of economic development and jobs, posted a tweet expressing admiration for his wife, Cynthia, for shoveling snow after working the night shift at a nearby hospital.
thefocus.news

Who is Cynthia Reyes? Manitoba official's wife clarifies snow shovel drama

Manitoba politician Jon Reyes suffered backlash for uploading a photo of his wife, Cynthia Reyes, shovelling snow after she’d just got home from a 12-hour night shift. However, his wife defended him stating the situation had been blown out of proportion. So what’s going on?. Canadian politician Jon...
wdrb.com

Canadian politician's tweet of wife shoveling snow draws ire

(FOX NEWS) -- A man's simple tweet about his wife shoveling snow after a long work shift stirred up a larger debate on thoughtfulness and gender roles. According to a report by Fox News, Jon Reyes, a cabinet minister in Manitoba, Canada, shared a tweet on Saturday commending his wife for clearing out their driveway after working an overnight shift.
