LA-based artist Tony Bucci, the singer and guitarist behind Broken Field Runner, has spent the pandemic splitting his songwriting talents into three. In 2020 he shared his EP BROKEN diving into electronic beats and dense dark pop. In 2021 he shared FIELD, which explored emotionally raw singer/songwriter fare. This year, he’s back with his latest EP, RUNNER, the final release in the self-styled trilogy. Ahead of the release, Bucci has shared last year’s single “Save You” and today he’s back with his new single, “Baby Satan,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO