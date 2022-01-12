Rhodan or m kota

Headed out yesterday at sunrise from garden cove launch looking for pilchards. No luck so set out some chum and hook and lined 8 pins and 2 blue runners and headed out to elbow reef area. Didn’t have much luck with the pinfish, never do, down low, caught one porgy by the tail that measures 16”. Had better luck with the blue runners on top. Caught a barracuda while trolling and then a trigger ended up on the hook from another blue runner as well lol . Not a bad day, but I don’t have much luck with pinfish even when cutting the spines. Long way out to the reef even with the motor it takes an hour and a half, so don’t know if I’ll be making many more trips out there lol.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO