ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Marriott to offer insurance on direct bookings

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott is now offering guests residing in the U.S. the ability to insure their domestic and international travels with Allianz Partners when booking their hotel stay on Marriott.com and the iOS version of the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. “Taking care of our guests while they explore the world, has...

hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Rethinking the Hotel Experience for Luxury-Seeking Travelers

The travel industry has undeniably entered a new era, hallmarked by an uncommon willingness to experiment, adapt and evolve in the face of competing external pressures. Despite its reputation as being a more creative and exciting segment of commercial real estate, the hospitality sector sits at the confluence of numerous challenges—balancing the long-lead timelines of development and construction, significant staffing shortages and seemingly constant changes in consumer demands, economic conditions and government regulations. Rather than scaling back, however, hotel developers are leveling up across their portfolios, the implications of which will inevitably inform the types of properties and experiences we can expect in the years to come.
RETAIL
loyaltylobby.com

Book Your Marriott Bonvoy Awards Before March 2022

It would be a good time to look at your Marriott Bonvoy point balance and what aspirational awards you have been considering and book them; TODAY, before everyone does theirs in about two months, drying up all availability. Marriott announced in October (read more here) that they would start rolling...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Marriott International#Marriott Hotel#Marriott Bonvoy#Allianz Partners#Marriott Com#Ios#Allianz Global Assistance
Insurance Journal

Travelers Expands Telematics Auto Insurance Offering With App-Based Program

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expanding its telematics auto insurance offering, IntelliDrive, with the launch of an app-based program called IntelliDrivePlus. IntelliDrive launched in 2017 and is available in 40 states. It calculates a premium based on driving behaviors, excluding mileage, which are tracked over a 90-day period. In comparison,...
CELL PHONES
tripsavvy.com

Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week. From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
tippnews.com

EPIC Acquires Oversea Insurance Agency – Continues Expansion of its Specialty Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Calif. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edgewood Partners Insurance Center d.b.a. EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (EPIC) announced today that it has acquired Oversea Insurance Agency trading as Oversea Yacht Insurance (Oversea). Oversea is based in San Diego, CA and Ft Lauderdale, FL.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
crowdfundinsider.com

Assurely and Great American Insurance Group to Offer Directors and Officers Liability Insurance

an early stage Insurtech, and the Great American Insurance Group, have agreed to partner on Directors and Officers Liability (D&O) insurance to private companies. Assurely states that this offering will be made available to firms leveraging Reg CF, a crowdfunding exemption, as well as other private firms. Assurely’s TigerMark insurance program is designed to protect companies raising capital and the platforms that support them while also providing a powerful benefit for their investors.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
hotelbusiness.com

AHLA appoints new board

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has revealed its 2022 officers, board of directors and executive committee, which includes top leaders representing all segments of the hospitality industry at a pivotal time for the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming on the heels of record membership and engagement over the past two years, AHLA is launching a new strategic plan to guide the future of the association.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy