HB Exclusive: Red Roof reports record year in 2021

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO