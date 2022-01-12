HB Exclusive: Red Roof reports record year in 2021

Autocar experienced tremendous sales growth and launched two new severe-duty vocational truck models among the list of 2021 accomplishments. BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Autocar LLC, proud manufacturer of severe-duty trucks carrying North America's oldest truck brand, today announced its record-breaking 2021. In addition to marking the brand's 124th year, the company's achievements include unprecedented sales, as well as new and innovative product offerings such as the launch of its DC-64 BADASS dump truck and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractor. Additionally, the company leveraged new partnership opportunities and maintained its manufacturing throughout this challenging year. The manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks continues to focus on its customers' needs and vocations and is poised to reach new heights in 2022.
