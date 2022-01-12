ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Is ‘Adam Sandler Dead’ Trending On Social Media?

By Claire Epting
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s get this out of the way: Adam Sandler is not dead. The 55-year-old actor is alive and well, despite his low profile in the media as of late. So how on Earth did “Adam Sandler dead” start trending on TikTok and Twitter?. According to The...

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
iheart.com

Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Robert Duvall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Tiktok#Sun#Netflix Film Hustle#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy