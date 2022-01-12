COVID-19 hospitalizations break record in Indiana

Indiana broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state’s dashboard shows Indiana had 3,467 hospitalizations on Monday from the coronavirus, breaking a previous record set at the end of November 2020 when 3,460 were hospitalized.

The state reported 10 deaths on Monday and almost 12,000 new COVID-19 cases.

About 38.4 percent of those in intensive care units are COVID-19 patients, but only 10.1 percent of ICU beds are available throughout the state.

“Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with the highest number of patients on record and have reached a state of crisis with dwindling capacity left to care for patients,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said, The Associated Press reported.

Multiple states have declared a state of emergency in order to provide their hospitals more support as the omicron variant is affecting hospitalization rates across the country.

The U.S. set a record this week for COVID-19 hospitalizations with more than 145,000 people in the hospital.

The increase comes as infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that most people will get infected with the highly-contagious omicron variant.