I Admit; Sneaker Waves Don’t Scare Me

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe officials along the Oregon Coast have issued a warning today; “watch out for sneaker waves.” Apparently there is a storm off the coast that is perfectly positioned to send extra-powerful waves shooting up onto our beaches, and the warning is in effect through today. I’m a...

