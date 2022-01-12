ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Hamilton County Board of Commissioners declare State of Emergency due to COVID-19

By David Miller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton, County, Ohio – The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency due to COVID-19 on Tuesday that will last for 60 days....

wfirnews.com

State of Emergency declared in Virginia

(from Governor Northam’s office) On this date, January 14, 2022, I declare that a state of emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia to prepare and coordinate our response to severe winter weather. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning the evening of Saturday, January 15, 2022. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth, to include higher impacts in the same area affected by the first event.
VIRGINIA STATE
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Hamilton County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Leavenworth declares state of emergency

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The city of Leavenworth declared a state of emergency on Friday due to unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall. Leavenworth received 36 inches of snow in under 24 hours on Jan. 6 and some areas are up to 48 inches in the last 48 hours. Additionally, Mayor Carl...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
weaa.org

Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency due to virus surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. As part of the announcement on Tuesday, Hogan said 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard will be mobilized to help state and local health officials. About...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nevada Appeal

Commissioners meet Thursday morning

The Churchill County commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St., Suite 145. If you wish to make public comment, you may provide them at the meeting or via email, no later than 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting, to: pammoore@churchillcountynv.gov and rpaholke@churchillcountynv.gov.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners extend indoor public face covering requirement as COVID-19 rates ‘skyrocketing’

“COVID-19 case rates are skyrocketing.” That’s how Public Health Director Stacie Saunders began her Jan. 4 briefing to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. “As of yesterday, we were experiencing 654 cases per 100,000 per week,” Saunders explained. “This is a tremendous increase from last month when the rate was around 200 per 100,000, and this is far greater than what we saw at the peak of the surge just a year ago.”
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 311 new hospitalizations, Hogan declares State of Emergency

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Tuesday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., there are 765,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 14,494 new cases have been reported since Monday. The statewide positivity rate is now 27.44%, an increase of 0.57%. Hospitalizations have increased statewide...
MARYLAND STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan County Board of County Commissioners: New emergency alert system introduced at county commissioners’ first meeting of 2022

Morgan County Commissioners Mark Arndt of District 1, Jon Becker of District 2 and Gordon Westhoff of District 3 met for the year’s first Morgan County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Main items considered for approval included Resolution 2022 BCC 01, Request for Proposal (RPF) 2021-1230-001 and RPF 2021-1230-002, as well as the introduction of a new emergency alert system for the county and update from Congressman Ken Buck’s office.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
foxbaltimore.com

STATE OF EMERGENCY| Gov. Hogan declares emergency actions due to COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on January 4, 2022. The news conference comes as cases for COVID-19 surge and testing for the virus became troublesome. Governor Hogan said, “Last summer we were able to transition from the crisis phase” to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After severe weather conditions affected several areas in Kentucky on Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency across the Commonwealth. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong winds hit parts of Kentucky early on New Year’s Day. Numerous roads were closed or blocked...
FRANKFORT, KY

